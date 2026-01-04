HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi HC criticises 'culture of adjournments', hopes it would change in future

Sun, 04 January 2026
Deprecating the "culture of adjournments", the Delhi high court has said adjournments were being sought indiscriminately and there was a misplaced expectation that such requests would be granted at asking.
 
Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, who was hearing a petition seeking a waiver of a cost of Rs 20,000 for non-appearance by an advocate, hoped this would change in future.

The cost was imposed by another high court bench in May last year. The court noted the petitioner's submissions that his advocate could not appear in the matter as she was busy in other cases in trial courts.

The petitioner also said his advocate was a single mother with two children, having "multiple difficulties in her life".

In an order dated December 10, the court said, "Unfortunately, there is a culture of adjournments which has developed over a period of time in the courts and misplaced expectation has emerged that whatever be the matter, the adjournments shall be granted at the asking."

It said adjournments were being sought indiscriminately, without any consideration for the time of the opposite party's advocate or the court.

"The counsel (petitioner's advocate) is trying to justify her absence by alleging it was a personal difficulty when, in fact, it was a professional involvement in another case. It is not the personal difficulty as is being vehemently argued," the court said.

"Though this is least appreciated, it is hoped that this culture of seeking adjournments would change over a period of time, and the cost of Rs 20,000 is waived," it said, disposing of the application. -- PTI

