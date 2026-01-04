HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dangerous precedent: UN chief on US action in Venezuela

Sun, 04 January 2026
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced his concern over the escalation between the United States and Venezuela culminating in the capture of the country's President Nicols Maduro, saying the developments constitute a "dangerous precedent".
 
The secretary general is "deeply alarmed by the recent escalation in Venezuela, culminating with today's United States military action in the country, which has potential worrying implications for the region", a statement issued by his spokesperson said on Saturday.
 
Guterres said that independently of the situation in Venezuela, "these developments constitute a dangerous precedent" and said he is "deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected".
 
Maduro and his wife have been indicted by federal authorities in New York on charges of narco-terrorism and conspiracy to possess destructive devices against the US.
 
In an extraordinary development, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social in the early hours of Saturday that the US "successfully carried" out a "large scale" strike against Venezuela and Maduro, "who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with US Law Enforcement".
 
US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a post on X that Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York.
 
Maduro has been charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the US.
 
"They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts," Bondi said, as she thanked Trump for "having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'Good night, Happy...': Maduro's 1st words after US capture
'Good night, Happy...': Maduro's 1st words after US capture

The Venezuelan President and his wife Cilia Flores were earlier captured from Caracas after US President Donald Trump unilaterally sanctioned a military operation on Venezuelan soil.

LIVE! 'Act of war': Mamdani to Trump on US action in Venezuela
LIVE! 'Act of war': Mamdani to Trump on US action in Venezuela

Trump reveals details of operation to capture Maduro
Trump reveals details of operation to capture Maduro

Hours after the United States carried out strikes in Venezuela that led to the capture of incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that it was a complex manoeuvre...

US to 'run' Venezuela till power transition: Trump
US to 'run' Venezuela till power transition: Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US would 'run' Venezuela until a safe transition of power is put in place, hours after American forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and flew him out of the country...

India advises nationals to avoid travel to Venezuela
India advises nationals to avoid travel to Venezuela

India has advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro by the US. The Ministry of External Affairs has also asked Indians in Venezuela to exercise extreme...

