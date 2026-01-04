HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Assam: 13 children fall ill after consuming soapberries

Sun, 04 January 2026
19:38
At least 13 children have fallen ill after consuming washnuts or soapberries in Assam's Jorhat district, officials said on Sunday.

According to a senior health department official, the incident took place at Bor Soycotte Tea Estate in Titabar earlier during the day.

"The minors consumed the soapberries on Saturday evening while playing. Parents complained about the seriousness later in the night, and the minors were taken to the garden hospital," he added.

As their condition worsened, the children were shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) on Sunday morning, the official said.

Doctors at the hospital said all the 13 kids are undergoing treatment and their health was being closely observed.

"Out of all the children, three have been admitted to the ICU in critical condition. The remaining 10 are out of danger," JMCH superintendent Manab Gohain said. -- PTI

