Around 500 two-wheelers gutted in fire at Thrissur railway station parking area

Sun, 04 January 2026
13:13
Around 500 two-wheelers were gutted after a fire broke out at the parking area of the railway station here on Sunday, Fire and Rescue Service officials said.

The blaze erupted at the paid-parking shed at around 6.20 am, and a distress call was received at about 6.40 am, the official added. 

A spark from an electric line that fell on a two-wheeler parked with a cover on it, was suspected to be the cause of the fire. 

Officials estimated that around 500 two-wheelers were parked in the shed, and a majority of them were gutted in the incident.

Five fire tenders were deployed, and the blaze was brought under control by around 7.45 am, officials said.

All measures were taken to prevent the fire from spreading to the railway station platforms and causing further damage.

Even though a locomotive was parked on the railway track near the spot where the fire accident occurred, the Railways has not confirmed any major damage to it, the officer said.

Apart from the two-wheelers, the entire shed covered with tin sheets was damaged in the fire, the official said.

Police and railway authorities have launched a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, fire officials added. 

Thrissur West Police registered a case in connection with the fire incident and launched an investigation.

As per the FIR, around 500 two-wheelers were gutted in the fire, along with a parking fee printing machine belonging to Aswathy Enterprises, which holds the contract to operate the parking facility on the western side of the railway station. -- PTI

