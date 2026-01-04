HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will...: Musk on vulgar content

Sun, 04 January 2026
Share:
09:44
image
Microblogging site X owner Elon Musk on Saturday said people using the platform's AI services Grok to make illegal content will face the same consequences as those uploading illegal content.
   
The statement from Musk comes a day after Ministry of Electronics and IT directed X to immediately remove all vulgar, obscene and unlawful content, especially generated by AI app Grok, or face action under the law.
 
"Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content," Musk said on X in response to a post on "inappropriate images".
 
The post said, "Some people are saying Grok is creating inappropriate images. But that's like blaming a pen for writing something bad. A pen doesn't decide what gets written. The person holding it does. Grok works the same way. What you get depends a lot on what you put in. Think about it!."
 
Meity has directed X to take action against offending content, users and accounts.
 
The ministry has directed the US-based social media firm to submit a detailed action taken report (ATR) within 72 hours from the date when the order was issued.
 
The order said it has received from time to time, including through public discourse and representations from various parliamentary stakeholders that certain categories of content circulating on X may not be in compliance with applicable laws relating to decency and obscenity.
 
The direction from the government followed Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi letter to the Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking urgent intervention on increasing incidents of AI app Grok being misused to create vulgar photos of women and post them on social media. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'Good night, Happy...': Maduro's 1st words after US capture
'Good night, Happy...': Maduro's 1st words after US capture

The Venezuelan President and his wife Cilia Flores were earlier captured from Caracas after US President Donald Trump unilaterally sanctioned a military operation on Venezuelan soil.

LIVE! 'Act of war': Mamdani to Trump on US action in Venezuela
LIVE! 'Act of war': Mamdani to Trump on US action in Venezuela

Trump reveals details of operation to capture Maduro
Trump reveals details of operation to capture Maduro

Hours after the United States carried out strikes in Venezuela that led to the capture of incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that it was a complex manoeuvre...

US to 'run' Venezuela till power transition: Trump
US to 'run' Venezuela till power transition: Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US would 'run' Venezuela until a safe transition of power is put in place, hours after American forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and flew him out of the country...

India advises nationals to avoid travel to Venezuela
India advises nationals to avoid travel to Venezuela

India has advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro by the US. The Ministry of External Affairs has also asked Indians in Venezuela to exercise extreme...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO