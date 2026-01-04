AAP leader shot dead at marriage function in Punjab

19:26





According to the police, Singh, a resident of Valthoa village in Tarn Taran district, was attending a marriage ceremony in Amritsar when some unidentified assailants shot him from point-blank range.





After a gunshot hit Singh's forehead, he fell and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.





The police visited the spot, took CCTV footage and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses, they said.





The police have launched a search to identify and nab the assailants, they added. -- PTI

Aam Aadmi Party leader and village sarpanch Jharmal Singh was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants at a wedding venue in Amritsar on Sunday, the police said.