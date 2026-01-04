HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AAP leader shot dead at marriage function in Punjab

Sun, 04 January 2026
Share:
19:26
image
Aam Aadmi Party leader and village sarpanch Jharmal Singh was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants at a wedding venue in Amritsar on Sunday, the police said. 

According to the police, Singh, a resident of Valthoa village in Tarn Taran district, was attending a marriage ceremony in Amritsar when some unidentified assailants shot him from point-blank range. 

After a gunshot hit Singh's forehead, he fell and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said. 

The police visited the spot, took CCTV footage and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses, they said. 

The police have launched a search to identify and nab the assailants, they added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US acting like outlaw state: Expert on Maduro's capture
LIVE! US acting like outlaw state: Expert on Maduro's capture

'Law of jungle prevails': Cong on US action in Venezuela
'Law of jungle prevails': Cong on US action in Venezuela

The Congress party in India has expressed "grave concern" over the US action in Venezuela, stating that settled principles of international law cannot be violated unilaterally. India has also voiced "deep concern" and called for a...

Bangladesh will not play T20 World Cup games in India
Bangladesh will not play T20 World Cup games in India

Bangladesh will not play their T20 World Cup matches in India after Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders amid growing tensions between the countries, Bangladesh's sports adviser Asif Nazrul said on Sunday.

India breaks silence on US action on Venezuela, Maduro capture
India breaks silence on US action on Venezuela, Maduro capture

India said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Venezuela and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of people of the country.

'Don't rob Gen Z': Uddhav seeks to scrap 'unopposed' civic wins
'Don't rob Gen Z': Uddhav seeks to scrap 'unopposed' civic wins

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray demands cancellation of civic elections where candidates won unopposed, alleging corruption and manipulation by ruling parties. He also criticizes the Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker and...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO