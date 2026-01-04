HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 young men stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Sun, 04 January 2026
Share:
15:49
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Two men, both aged 18, got critically injured after allegedly being attacked and stabbed multiple time by four people in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, an official said on Sunday.
   
According to the police, a PCR call was received at Jahangirpuri police station at around 2.55 pm reporting a stabbing incident near K Block in Jahangirpuri.
 
"On reaching the spot, police found two injured men, identified as Anshu and Vimal, both aged 18. Anshu sustained stab injuries on his right hand, while Vimal suffered multiple stab wounds. The injured were first provided medical assistance and later referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital for further treatment," the senior police officer said.
 
Preliminary investigation revealed that the attack was carried out by four people in K Block without any provocation, the police said.
 
During inquiry, the injured told police that the assailants approached them and asked whether they knew a person named Sahil. When the victims replied in the negative, the accused further asked if they were residents of K Block. Moments later, the attackers allegedly pulled out sharp weapons and stabbed both of them before fleeing the spot, the officer said.
 
The police said the statement of Anshu was recorded after he was declared fit to give one. 
 
Based on his complaint, a case was registered and further investigation has been launched. 
 
Teams have been formed to identify and trace the accused, and efforts are underway to establish the motive behind the attack, the police said, adding that CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned and further investigation is in progress. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Release Maduro and his wife 'at once': China to US
LIVE! Release Maduro and his wife 'at once': China to US

Bangladesh will not play T20 World Cup games in India
Bangladesh will not play T20 World Cup games in India

Bangladesh will not play their T20 World Cup matches in India after Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders amid growing tensions between the countries, Bangladesh's sports adviser Asif Nazrul said on Sunday.

India breaks silence on US action on Venezuela, Maduro capture
India breaks silence on US action on Venezuela, Maduro capture

India said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Venezuela and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of people of the country.

Why US attacked Venezuela and captured Maduro
Why US attacked Venezuela and captured Maduro

The US government, under President Trump, justifies the intervention as a security necessity rather than a resource grab. The primary official reasons include: narco-terrorism charges, national security and migration crisis.

3 arrested for Hindu businessman's murder in Bangladesh
3 arrested for Hindu businessman's murder in Bangladesh

Khokon Chandra Das, 50, was assaulted near Keurbhanga Bazar in Damudya in Shariatpur district, about 100 kilometres south of Dhaka, on Wednesday night. He died on Saturday. Prothom Alo newspaper said a team of Rapid Action Battalion...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO