HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Yellow alert issued as dense fog to persist in Delhi; air quality 'poor'

Sat, 03 January 2026
Share:
23:28
image
Moderate to dense fog is expected to persist over the capital in the coming days, the weather office forecast, issuing a yellow alert for dense fog on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 'poor' air quality on Saturday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 267, with conditions expected to worsen in the upcoming days.

Delhi logged a maximum temperature of 17.3 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 8.1 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Station-wise data on maximum temperatures showed that Palam recorded 15.8 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 17.6 degrees Celsius, the Ridge 16.3 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar 17.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Safdarjung logged a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius, Palam 7.9 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 8 degrees Celsius, the Ridge 9 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar was the coolest at 6.9 degrees Celsius. 

The weather office said cold wave conditions are likely to affect isolated places in the city between January 4 and January 7.

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops 4.5 to 6.5 degrees below the seasonal average. Visibility remained low during the morning hours, with Safdarjung recording the lowest visibility of 800 metres around 9 am, which later improved to 1,200 metres, the IMD said.

The mean AQI stood at 267, in the 'poor' category, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. Among the monitoring stations in the capital, 14 logged readings in the 'poor' category, 17 in the 'very poor' range while six recorded a 'moderate' AQI.

Jahangirpuri logged the worst AQI reading at 340, CPCB's Sameer app showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the AQI is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category from Sunday to January 6, with a similar forecast for the subsequent six days.

As per the Decision Support System (DSS), vehicular emissions contributed 10.7 per cent of Delhi's pollution, followed by peripheral industries at 10.5 per cent, construction activities at 1.6 per cent, and other sectors at 0.8 per cent.

Among NCR districts, Jhajjar emerged as the largest contributor to the capital's pollutant load at 16.7 per cent, followed by Rohtak and Sonipat at 4.7 per cent each, and Bhiwani at 1.9 per cent.

During the morning hours, the average AQI stood in the 'poor' category at 240, CPCB data showed.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

US ATTACKS VENEZUELA, CAPTURES PRESIDENT MADURO
US ATTACKS VENEZUELA, CAPTURES PRESIDENT MADURO

President of the United States Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.

US to 'run' Venezuela till power transition: Trump
US to 'run' Venezuela till power transition: Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US would 'run' Venezuela until a safe transition of power is put in place, hours after American forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and flew him out of the country...

Trump releases photo of Maduro in custody
Trump releases photo of Maduro in custody

United States President Donald Trump has released the first picture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on board the US Warship Iwo Jima.

India advises nationals to avoid travel to Venezuela
India advises nationals to avoid travel to Venezuela

India has advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro by the US. The Ministry of External Affairs has also asked Indians in Venezuela to exercise extreme...

Left parties: US attack on Venezuela 'act of terror'
Left parties: US attack on Venezuela 'act of terror'

Left parties on Saturday denounced the United States for attacking Venezuela and capturing its President Nicholas Maduro, with Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary M A Baby terming the nighttime military action an 'act of...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO