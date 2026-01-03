HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Venezuelan vice president likely to replace Maduro'

Sat, 03 January 2026
Share:
19:21
Delcy Rodriguez
Delcy Rodriguez
Investigative journalist Laura Loomer said on Saturday citing sources that Delcy Rodriguez, who is currently serving as the Vice-President of Venezuela, is going to be announced as the interim President of Venezuela.

This comes after the President of the United States Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.

Laura Loomer said in a post on X, 'NEW: Source tells me that @delcyrodriguezv Delcy Rodriguez, the Vice President of Venezuela is going to be announced as the interim President of Venezuela today following US airstrikes on Venezuela and the announcement by President Trump that @NicolasMaduro has been "captured" by US Special Forces and flown out of the country.'

The capture of Maduro, as confirmed by Trump, comes amid sharply heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused the Venezuelan President of presiding over what he has described as a 'narco-terrorist' government.

Also on Saturday, Italian Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that he is following the developments taking place in Venezuela and that Italian PM Giorgia Meloni is being constantly informed.

The US had also imposed sanctions on vessels it claims are involved in transporting Venezuelan oil.

At the same time, the US military stepped up actions against Venezuelan boats in the region, alleging their involvement in drug and narcotics smuggling.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Venezuelan vice president likely to replace Maduro'
LIVE! 'Venezuelan vice president likely to replace Maduro'

US attacks Venezuela, 'captures' President Maduro, wife
US attacks Venezuela, 'captures' President Maduro, wife

President of the United States Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.

Maduro to face trial in US for 'narco-terrorism'
Maduro to face trial in US for 'narco-terrorism'

United States Attorney General Pamela Bondi on Saturday announced that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism and would face US justice.

Russia slams US strike, calls for urgent UNSC meeting
Russia slams US strike, calls for urgent UNSC meeting

The Russian foreign ministry has called the United States strike on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro as an act or armed aggression and said that the pretext used to justify the action is untenable.

Bangladesh: Hindu businessman dies 3 days after attack
Bangladesh: Hindu businessman dies 3 days after attack

A Hindu businessman in Bangladesh died after being brutally attacked, raising concerns among minority groups about increasing intimidation and violence.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO