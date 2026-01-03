'Venezuelan vice president likely to replace Maduro'

19:21

Delcy Rodriguez

Investigative journalist Laura Loomer said on Saturday citing sources that Delcy Rodriguez, who is currently serving as the Vice-President of Venezuela, is going to be announced as the interim President of Venezuela.



This comes after the President of the United States Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.



Laura Loomer said in a post on X, 'NEW: Source tells me that @delcyrodriguezv Delcy Rodriguez, the Vice President of Venezuela is going to be announced as the interim President of Venezuela today following US airstrikes on Venezuela and the announcement by President Trump that @NicolasMaduro has been "captured" by US Special Forces and flown out of the country.'



The capture of Maduro, as confirmed by Trump, comes amid sharply heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela.



US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused the Venezuelan President of presiding over what he has described as a 'narco-terrorist' government.



Also on Saturday, Italian Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that he is following the developments taking place in Venezuela and that Italian PM Giorgia Meloni is being constantly informed.



The US had also imposed sanctions on vessels it claims are involved in transporting Venezuelan oil.



At the same time, the US military stepped up actions against Venezuelan boats in the region, alleging their involvement in drug and narcotics smuggling. -- ANI