Venezuelan Veep appears on state TV amid US attack

Washington, DC claimed that President Maduro was captured during the operation and flown out of the country, marking a dramatic escalation in US action against the South American nation. -- Agencies





IMAGE: Residents stand in front of their homes in the Gramoven neighborhood, as US President Donald Trump said on Saturday the US has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, on January 3, 2026. Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

Venezuela was plunged into political uncertainty after Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on state television that the government has no information on the whereabouts of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, First Lady Cilia Flores, following a US military operation."We do not know where President Nicols Maduro and the First Lady are," Rodrguez said in a televised address, adding that Caracas was seeking 'proof of life', American media reported.Her statement came hours after the United States announced it had carried out a 'large-scale strike' against Venezuela early on Saturday.