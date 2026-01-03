HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ukraine: Death toll in Kherson drone attack rises to 28

Sat, 03 January 2026
The number of civilians killed in a drone attack on a cafe and a hotel in the Kherson Region of Ukraine's Khorly has climbed to 28, Governor Vladimir Saldo said, as quoted by TASS. 

"Three people died in the hospital, so the number of those killed now stands at 28. More than 100 people were in the cafe at the time of the attack, and over 60 were affected," Saldo said. 

Saldo said the attack took place on January 1, when civilians had gathered to mark the New Year. 

He said 31 people, including five children, were hospitalised after the incident, TASS reported. 

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that two missiles from Moscow struck the city of Kharkiv. 

In a post on X, Zelenskyy condemned the strike by Russia, saying it targeted a residential area and caused significant damage. 

"A heinous Russian strike on Kharkiv. Preliminary reports indicate two missiles struck an ordinary residential area. One of the buildings has been severely damaged. A rescue operation is currently underway, with all necessary services on site," Zelenskyy said. 

He also noted that the exact number of casualties is yet "unknown". -- ANI

