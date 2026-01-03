HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UGC sets up panel to probe Himachal student death

Sat, 03 January 2026
Share:
10:44
File image
File image
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday ordered a probe into the death of a student at a government college in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala following allegations of ragging, according to officials. 

The UGC has set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the incident. 

"UGC has taken serious cognisance of the tragic death of a student at Govt. Degree College, Dharamshala. The UGC Anti-Ragging Helpline registered a suo-motu complaint based on media reports alleging ragging leading to suicide, while the college authorities have stated that the case is a death and not a suicide," a senior UGC official said. 

"A police inquiry is underway and UGC has constituted a Fact-Finding Committee to examine the incident. UGC assures that culprits will not be spared and that stringent action will follow. Student safety is paramount," the official added. 

According to the police, three students of the college have been booked for ragging and voluntarily causing hurt while a professor has been booked for sexually harassing the 19-year-old woman who died at Ludhiana hospital on December 26. 

The case in the matter was registered on January 1, following a complaint by the student's father. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman
BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman

KKR acquired the left-arm pacer for Rs 9.20 crore (Rs 92 million) at last month's IPL mini auction in Abu Dhabi, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history.

LIVE! 2 Maoists killed in encounter with forces in Chhattisgarh
LIVE! 2 Maoists killed in encounter with forces in Chhattisgarh

Canada flags Air India, alerts DGCA over pilot issue
Canada flags Air India, alerts DGCA over pilot issue

An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing, and police have stated that no further details will be released at this stage.

RSS is unique, not a paramilitary outfit: Bhagwat
RSS is unique, not a paramilitary outfit: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarifies the organization's role, stating it is not a paramilitary group and aims to unite society with virtues to prevent foreign subjugation.

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig share engagement pictures
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig share engagement pictures

In an Instagram post, Raihan Vadra captioned the pictures with a pithy, meaningful caption. "29.12.25" said the caption, which was accompanied by a ring and heart emoji.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO