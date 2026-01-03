Tragedy averted as flight skids off runway during landing at Nepal airport

09:42

Buddha Air flight after skidding off runway at Nepal's Bhadrapur Airport on Friday night./Courtesy Nepal police on X





According to the officials, the aircraft was carrying 51 passengers and four crew members.





No injuries were reported.





The Nepal police said the incident occurred during landing and confirmed that all passengers and crew were safely rescued.





"The Buddha Air flight that took off from Kathmandu with 51 passengers and 4 crew members to Bhadrapur Airport in Jhapa District met with an accident during the landing process at Bhadrapur Airport. All individuals have been safely rescued by Nepal Police and the concerned authorities," the Nepal police said in a post on X.





Buddha Air said the aircraft veered off the runway while landing.





"The flight number 901 from Kathmandu to Bhadrapur, aircraft 9N-AMF, has veered off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport. There were 51 passengers on board the aircraft. All passengers and crew [4 persons] are safe," the airline said in a statement on X. -- ANI

