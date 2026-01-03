HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tension as SP workers, Hindu activists clash in UP city

Sat, 03 January 2026
Share:
08:08
File image
File image
A clash broke out between Samajwadi Party workers and Hindu activists during a candle march taken out by the party outside its office Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the police said. 

According to the police, the march, led by district president Zia Choudhary, was held outside the party office under the Civil Lines police station area to protest alleged attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. 

During the march, a confrontation erupted between SP workers and Hindu activists, leading to a brief clash, the police said. 

Circle officer (City) Sidharth Mishra said a Hindu activist, Gaurav Chauhan, was arrested as a preventive measure. 

Following the arrest, a group of Hindu activists staged a protest against Chauhan's detention and gheraoed the Civil Lines police station, the police said. 

Zia Choudhary alleged that Chauhan attacked SP workers while they were holding a peaceful candle march. 

The police said the situation is under control, but as a precautionary measure, additional police force has been deployed, with security tightened in sensitive areas of the district. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tension as SP workers, Hindu activists clash in UP city
LIVE! Tension as SP workers, Hindu activists clash in UP city

US will come to rescue if Iran targets protesters: Trump
US will come to rescue if Iran targets protesters: Trump

This comes as people in Iran continue to protest against rising prices and economic hardship pouring into the streets across several provinces in Iran, with some protests escalating into fatal confrontations with security forces, CNN...

Indore crisis: Commissioner shifted, officials suspended
Indore crisis: Commissioner shifted, officials suspended

Following the deaths of at least four people due to water contamination in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, the Madhya Pradesh government has taken action, including removing the municipal commissioner and suspending senior officials. The...

Himachal student dies after ragging, harassment; 4 booked
Himachal student dies after ragging, harassment; 4 booked

The student died during treatment at a Ludhiana hospital on December 26 and the case was registered on Thursday following a complaint by the father of the victim.

Next Mumbai mayor will be 'Hindu and Marathi': Fadnavis
Next Mumbai mayor will be 'Hindu and Marathi': Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the next Mayor of Mumbai will be from the ruling alliance and will be 'both Hindu and Marathi,' as political campaigning heats up for the city's top civic post.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO