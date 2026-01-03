Tension as SP workers, Hindu activists clash in UP city

08:08

File image





According to the police, the march, led by district president Zia Choudhary, was held outside the party office under the Civil Lines police station area to protest alleged attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.





During the march, a confrontation erupted between SP workers and Hindu activists, leading to a brief clash, the police said.





Circle officer (City) Sidharth Mishra said a Hindu activist, Gaurav Chauhan, was arrested as a preventive measure.





Following the arrest, a group of Hindu activists staged a protest against Chauhan's detention and gheraoed the Civil Lines police station, the police said.





Zia Choudhary alleged that Chauhan attacked SP workers while they were holding a peaceful candle march.





The police said the situation is under control, but as a precautionary measure, additional police force has been deployed, with security tightened in sensitive areas of the district. -- PTI

