HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Parties of Sharad, Ajit Pawar should merge: Sanjay Raut

Sat, 03 January 2026
Share:
17:10
image
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party should merge with the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar, as both factions have joined hands for elections to the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies. 

Raut also asked why Ajit Pawar is in the Mahayuti government, a day after the NCP chief alleged corruption in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which had been ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, the Shiv Sena, headed by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. 

Raut said the BJP and Ajit Pawar have accused each other of corruption.

"Then why are you in the government? He (Ajit Pawar) should come back to Sharad Pawar. Now that you have forged an alliance in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, Ajit Pawar should leave the BJP-led government, and merge (the NCP) with the original NCP-SP," Raut told reporters.

The original NCP split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-led Mahayuti government with several MLAs.

The Election Commission later recognised the group headed by him as the real NCP and allotted it the original clock symbol.      

Raut further said Ajit Pawar is taking a stand on corruption by the BJP. The Pawars are contesting the polls together.

"It seems Ajit Pawar's direction has changed. If this is the case, then he should abandon the BJP," said the Shiv Sena-UBT leader. 

The NCP and NCP-SP are contesting the January 15 polls for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies in alliance.

Ajit Pawar on Friday alleged that the PCMC had been infested by corruption for the last nine years and pushed into debt.

He raised these allegations a day after Union minister and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol criticised the  NCP for giving tickets to persons with criminal links.

Notably, the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation was governed by the BJP from 2017 to 2022 and thereafter by a state-appointed administrator.

The civic body is going to the polls on January 15, along with 28 other municipal corporations.

Ajit Pawar also justified giving tickets to candidates with criminal backgrounds for civic polls, claiming he himself faced allegations of orchestrating a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam. He said no one is a criminal until proven guilty.

"Everybody knows that allegations of a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam were levelled against me. Today, I am in power alongside those who made those allegations. Can a person be labelled guilty even before it is proved?" 

"This municipal corporation was once known as the richest in Asia. It even received awards as the best city of India when NCP was in power and achieved many such milestones, Yet, despite being so wealthy, it was never pushed into debt," he said.

He had also taken a veiled swipe at Union minister and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol by apparently referring to Pune gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who has fled the country.

"Who helped a person from Pune escape?" the Deputy CM asked. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

US attacks Venezuela, 'captures' President Maduro, wife
US attacks Venezuela, 'captures' President Maduro, wife

President of the United States Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.

LIVE! Venezuelan Veep appears on state TV amid US attack
LIVE! Venezuelan Veep appears on state TV amid US attack

Pak backs Chinese claim of mediation during Op Sindoor
Pak backs Chinese claim of mediation during Op Sindoor

Pakistan has backed China's claim that Beijing played a role in defusing tension with India during Operation Sindoor, calling it 'diplomacy for peace' that was part of international efforts.

Fizz Removal: 'No Pressure From Centre On BCCI'
Fizz Removal: 'No Pressure From Centre On BCCI'

Asked about the reason behind the move, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, 'It's because of recent developments across the border.'

Ex India pacer says unfair to blame SRK amid controversy
Ex India pacer says unfair to blame SRK amid controversy

'Four other teams bid for him and KKR outbid everyone, that is a different story. And if he was included in the auction, it was BCCI's call. Removing a player will not make any difference...'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO