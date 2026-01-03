Pak Air Force tests indigenously developed Taimoor missile

17:06

Pakistan Air Force has successfully conducted a flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System, capable of hitting targets at 600 kilometres, it was announced on Saturday.



This launch marks another significant milestone in the advancement of national aerospace and defence capabilities, the army said in a statement issued in Rawalpindi.



"Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile is capable of engaging enemy land and sea targets with high precision at a range of 600 kilometers, carrying a conventional warhead," it added.



Equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation and guidance system, Taimoor is designed to fly at very low altitudes, enabling it to effectively evade hostile air and missile defence systems.



Its precision-strike capability significantly enhances the conventional deterrence and operational flexibility of Pakistan Air Force, further strengthening the country's overall defence posture.



"The successful flight test underscores the technical maturity, innovation and self-reliance achieved by Pakistan's defence industry," the army said.



It said that the launch was witnessed by senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, along with distinguished scientists and engineers, who played a pivotal role in the development of this advanced weapon system.



Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu heartily congratulated the scientists, engineers and the entire PAF team on the achievement.



Sidhu 'lauded their professional excellence, dedication and unwavering commitment to strengthening Pakistan's defence capabilities'. -- PTI