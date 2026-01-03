HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak Air Force tests indigenously developed Taimoor missile

Sat, 03 January 2026
Share:
17:06
image
Pakistan Air Force has successfully conducted a flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System, capable of hitting targets at 600 kilometres, it was announced on Saturday.

This launch marks another significant milestone in the advancement of national aerospace and defence capabilities, the army said in a statement issued in Rawalpindi.

"Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile is capable of engaging enemy land and sea targets with high precision at a range of 600 kilometers, carrying a conventional warhead," it added.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation and guidance system, Taimoor is designed to fly at very low altitudes, enabling it to effectively evade hostile air and missile defence systems.

Its precision-strike capability significantly enhances the conventional deterrence and operational flexibility of Pakistan Air Force, further strengthening the country's overall defence posture.

"The successful flight test underscores the technical maturity, innovation and self-reliance achieved by Pakistan's defence industry," the army said.

It said that the launch was witnessed by senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, along with distinguished scientists and engineers, who played a pivotal role in the development of this advanced weapon system.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu heartily congratulated the scientists, engineers and the entire PAF team on the achievement.

Sidhu 'lauded their professional excellence, dedication and unwavering commitment to strengthening Pakistan's defence capabilities'. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

US attacks Venezuela, 'captures' President Maduro, wife
US attacks Venezuela, 'captures' President Maduro, wife

President of the United States Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.

LIVE! Venezuelan Veep appears on state TV amid US attack
LIVE! Venezuelan Veep appears on state TV amid US attack

Pak backs Chinese claim of mediation during Op Sindoor
Pak backs Chinese claim of mediation during Op Sindoor

Pakistan has backed China's claim that Beijing played a role in defusing tension with India during Operation Sindoor, calling it 'diplomacy for peace' that was part of international efforts.

Fizz Removal: 'No Pressure From Centre On BCCI'
Fizz Removal: 'No Pressure From Centre On BCCI'

Asked about the reason behind the move, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, 'It's because of recent developments across the border.'

Ex India pacer says unfair to blame SRK amid controversy
Ex India pacer says unfair to blame SRK amid controversy

'Four other teams bid for him and KKR outbid everyone, that is a different story. And if he was included in the auction, it was BCCI's call. Removing a player will not make any difference...'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO