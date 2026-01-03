HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Multiple blasts rock Venezuelan capital amid tension with US

Sat, 03 January 2026
12:51
At least seven explosions were heard and military aircraft were seen flying at low altitude over Venezuela's capital, Caracas, around 2 am on Saturday, triggering panic among residents, according to the Associated Press.

People in several neighbourhoods rushed out of their homes and gathered on the streets, with flashes and sounds of the blasts visible and audible from different parts of the city.

The Venezuelan government did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident.

The explosions come amid heightened tensions between Venezuela and the United States.

In recent days, the US military has stepped up operations in the Caribbean region, targeting what it claims are drug-smuggling vessels linked to Venezuela.

On Friday, Caracas said it was open to negotiating an agreement with Washington, DC to jointly combat drug trafficking. However, President Nicolas Maduro has accused the US of using anti-drug operations as a pretext for political pressure.  -- Agencies

