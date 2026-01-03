Mob attacks police for arresting TMC worker

17:02

Six policemen were injured when a mob attacked them after they arrested a Trinamool Congress activist in the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district, an officer said on Saturday.



The team from Nazat police station went to Boyermari village under Sandeshkhali block on Friday night to arrest TMC activist Musa Mollah. The policemen were attacked by a group of villagers who also damaged the police vehicle, the officer said.



The six injured cops, including an officer, were provided treatment at the local hospital and discharged.



They were hurt in stone pelting by a section of villagers when they picked up Mollah from his residence and took him inside the police vehicle.



Mollah, who was arrested on charge of forcibly taking away waterbodies in the area for pisciculture, could finally be taken to the police station after reinforcements were sent and chased away the mob, the officer said.



Apart from him, two local TMC leaders, including the gram panchayat pradhan, were detained for instigating the mob attack, the officer said.



On January 5, 2024, an ED team came under attack after reaching the area to raid the residence of local TMC strongman and Zilla Parishad member Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with alleged ration distribution scam.



Shahjahan was arrested by the CBI later and is presently under judicial custody.



BJP leader Sajal Ghosh said the attack on state police showed the "desperation and brazenness" of TMC activists under Mamata Banerjee's rule.



"From the attack on ED officials two years back to the attack on state police now, the pattern remains the same. Will the state police muster the courage to stand up against the ruling party and take appropriate action?" Ghosh asked.



TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said, "The attack on the police was deplorable, and the party does not support such activities. Whatever action the police take will have our support." -- PTI