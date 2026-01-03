HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

MIM leader threatens to 'cut off hands' amid hijab row

Sat, 03 January 2026
Share:
18:07
image
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Imtiaz Jaleel has said he would cut off the hand of any individual who dares to touch Muslim women with ill intent amid a row over a comment made by a Uttar Pradesh minister after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulled down hijab from a woman's face.  

Addressing a rally in Jalna city in Maharashtra on Friday, Jaleel alleged the 'so-called secular parties' favour goons and criminal elements, but hesitate to support Muslims. 

He targeted Nitish Kumar over the Hijab controversy. 

"A minister from Uttar Pradesh had made an objectionable remark. If anyone dares to touch a Muslim sister with ill intent, I will cut his hand," the former Aurangabad MP said. 

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad had kicked up a row over the Hijab controversy involving Nitish Kumar, saying, "What would have happened if he touched her somewhere else?" 

The Nishad Party chief later clarified that the comment was twisted and misinterpreted.  

Jaleel campaigned for 17 candidates of AIMIM in the fray for the January 15 municipal corporation elections.

"Secular parties often brand AIMIM as a communal and untouchable party, whereas in reality, they themselves are the most communal and do not want Muslims to emerge as leaders. 

"They have no hesitation in favouring goons and criminal elements, but they hesitate to stand with Muslims or give proper representation to the Muslim community," he alleged.

Jaleel also mocked Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat's demand to freeze AIMIM's 'kite' election symbol, citing the coincidence of the civic polls with the Makar Sankranti festival. 

In a lighter vein, the AIMIM leader appealed to Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders not to wear 'watches' for the next month, a remark aimed at the 'Clock' symbol of their Mahayuti partner, the Nationalist Congress Party.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maduro to stand trial in US: Senator
LIVE! Maduro to stand trial in US: Senator

US attacks Venezuela, 'captures' President Maduro, wife
US attacks Venezuela, 'captures' President Maduro, wife

President of the United States Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.

Maduro to face trial in US for 'narco-terrorism'
Maduro to face trial in US for 'narco-terrorism'

United States Attorney General Pamela Bondi on Saturday announced that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism and would face US justice.

Russia slams US strike, calls for urgent UNSC meeting
Russia slams US strike, calls for urgent UNSC meeting

The Russian foreign ministry has called the United States strike on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro as an act or armed aggression and said that the pretext used to justify the action is untenable.

Bangladesh: Hindu businessman dies 3 days after attack
Bangladesh: Hindu businessman dies 3 days after attack

A Hindu businessman in Bangladesh died after being brutally attacked, raising concerns among minority groups about increasing intimidation and violence.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO