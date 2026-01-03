HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Medical students' body flags safety concerns of 3,000 Indians in Iran

Sat, 03 January 2026
Share:
14:33
image
As violent protests continue to spread across Iran, the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) foreign student wing on Saturday appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene, saying nearly 3,000 Indian medical students are currently staying in the Middle Eastern country as unrest escalates across multiple cities.

In a letter addressed to Jaishankar, Mohammad Momin Khan, Vice President of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the All India Medical Students Association, expressed concern over the safety of Indian students amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation.

'On behalf of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), I wish to draw your kind and urgent attention to the prevailing situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the growing concern regarding the safety and well-being of nearly 3,000 Indian medical students currently pursuing medical education there,' the letter said.

The letter noted that students and their families are facing severe anxiety due to the unstable situation on the ground.

'In view of the evolving regional circumstances and prevailing uncertainty, Indian medical students and their families across the country are experiencing considerable anxiety. These students are enrolled in various medical universities across Iran and largely depend on local infrastructure, hostels and academic institutions, making them particularly vulnerable during periods of instability,' it added.

AIMSA urged the Ministry of External Affairs to take precautionary steps, including setting up emergency helplines and preparing evacuation plans if required.

'AIMSA humbly requests the Government of India, through the Ministry of External Affairs, to closely monitor the situation and take proactive and precautionary measures to ensure the safety, security, and uninterrupted communication of Indian medical students in Iran. Strengthening coordination with the Indian Embassy, establishing dedicated emergency helplines, issuing timely advisories, and preparing contingency or evacuation plans, if required, would provide much-needed reassurance to students and their families,' the letter stated.

The appeal comes as Iran witnesses widespread protests over rising prices and economic hardship, with clashes reported between protestors and security forces.

Earlier on Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his urgent and immediate intervention to ensure the safety, security, dignity, and welfare of Indian students, particularly from the Kashmir Valley, currently studying in Iran.  -- ANI

IMAGE: An overturned car and multiple fires burn as protesters chant outside a police station, during Iran's biggest demonstrations in three years over economic hardship, in Azna, Lorestan Province, in this still image obtained from a social media video released on January 1, 2026. Photograph: Social Media/via Reuters

TOP STORIES

Venezuela alleges US attack as blasts rock capital
Venezuela alleges US attack as blasts rock capital

The Venezuelan government on Saturday issued a statement rejecting and condemning what it described as a 'military aggression' by the United States against Venezuelan territory, accusing Washington, DC of violating the United Nations...

LIVE! 'Ajit Pawar will be in trouble if...': Maha BJP chief
LIVE! 'Ajit Pawar will be in trouble if...': Maha BJP chief

Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Games In India?
Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Games In India?

So far, neither the BCCI nor the ICC has issued any statement regarding the scheduling of Bangladesh's matches against the backdrop of current tensions.

BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman
BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman

KKR acquired the left-arm pacer for Rs 9.20 crore (Rs 92 million) at last month's IPL mini auction in Abu Dhabi, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history.

Wanted Maoists among 14 ultras gunned down in Bastar
Wanted Maoists among 14 ultras gunned down in Bastar

Security forces killed 14 Naxalites, including wanted ultras Mangtu (DVCM) and Hunga Madkam, in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Sukma and Bijapur districts in the Bastar region on Saturday, officials said.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO