Medical students' body flags safety concerns of 3,000 Indians in Iran

14:33

As violent protests continue to spread across Iran, the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) foreign student wing on Saturday appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene, saying nearly 3,000 Indian medical students are currently staying in the Middle Eastern country as unrest escalates across multiple cities.





In a letter addressed to Jaishankar, Mohammad Momin Khan, Vice President of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the All India Medical Students Association, expressed concern over the safety of Indian students amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation.





'On behalf of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), I wish to draw your kind and urgent attention to the prevailing situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the growing concern regarding the safety and well-being of nearly 3,000 Indian medical students currently pursuing medical education there,' the letter said.





The letter noted that students and their families are facing severe anxiety due to the unstable situation on the ground.





'In view of the evolving regional circumstances and prevailing uncertainty, Indian medical students and their families across the country are experiencing considerable anxiety. These students are enrolled in various medical universities across Iran and largely depend on local infrastructure, hostels and academic institutions, making them particularly vulnerable during periods of instability,' it added.





AIMSA urged the Ministry of External Affairs to take precautionary steps, including setting up emergency helplines and preparing evacuation plans if required.





'AIMSA humbly requests the Government of India, through the Ministry of External Affairs, to closely monitor the situation and take proactive and precautionary measures to ensure the safety, security, and uninterrupted communication of Indian medical students in Iran. Strengthening coordination with the Indian Embassy, establishing dedicated emergency helplines, issuing timely advisories, and preparing contingency or evacuation plans, if required, would provide much-needed reassurance to students and their families,' the letter stated.





The appeal comes as Iran witnesses widespread protests over rising prices and economic hardship, with clashes reported between protestors and security forces.





Earlier on Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his urgent and immediate intervention to ensure the safety, security, dignity, and welfare of Indian students, particularly from the Kashmir Valley, currently studying in Iran. -- ANI





IMAGE: An overturned car and multiple fires burn as protesters chant outside a police station, during Iran's biggest demonstrations in three years over economic hardship, in Azna, Lorestan Province, in this still image obtained from a social media video released on January 1, 2026. Photograph: Social Media/via Reuters