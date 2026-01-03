HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man beaten up in Bihar suspecting to be Bangladeshi national; two booked

Sat, 03 January 2026
09:04
A man was allegedly beaten up in Bihar's Madhubani district after being wrongly suspected of being a Bangladeshi, the police said. 

The police swung into action after a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a person being beaten up by two youths who presumed him to be an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant. 

Madhubani superintendent of police Yogendra Kumar said on Friday, "The social media cell of the police immediately investigated the matter and found that the incident took place in Chakda in the Rajnagar police station area." 

"The two individuals who were seen assaulting the victim have been identified as residents of Rajnagar. The victim, who works as a mason, is a resident of Birpur in Supaul district," he said. 

A case has been lodged under the section that deals with attempt to murder, he added. 

"Raids are being conducted to arrest both individuals. Strict action will be taken against those spreading such rumours and making such videos viral," he said. -- PTI

