Maduro, wife captured: Trump confirms strikes on Venezuela

15:31

President of the United States Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.





'The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 am, at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,' the US President posted on Truth Social.





The capture of Maduro, as confirmed by Trump, comes amid sharply heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela.





US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused the Venezuelan President of presiding over what he has described as a 'narco-terrorist' government.





The US had also imposed sanctions on vessels it claims are involved in transporting Venezuelan oil. At the same time, the US military stepped up actions against Venezuelan boats in the region, alleging their involvement in drug and narcotics smuggling.





Trump has called on Maduro to step down, accusing Venezuela of doing 'terrible things' against the United States.





Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government on Saturday issued a statement rejecting and condemning what it described as a 'military aggression' by the United States against Venezuelan territory, accusing Washington, DC of violating the United Nations Charter and threatening regional peace and stability.





In the official statement, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela alleged that the United States carried out attacks on civilian and military locations in Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, calling the action a flagrant breach of international law, including Articles 1 and 2 of the UN Charter, which uphold state sovereignty and prohibit the use of force.





The Venezuelan government said the alleged aggression was aimed at seizing the country's strategic resources, particularly oil and minerals, and undermining Venezuela's political independence.





It rejected what it described as attempts to impose 'regime change', stressing that Venezuela had defended its sovereignty for more than two centuries.





Referring to historical precedents, the statement said the Venezuelan people would once again defend their independence, invoking the legacy of Simon Bolivar and other national leaders.





Calling for mobilisation, the Venezuelan government urged all social and political forces to repudiate what it termed an 'imperialist attack'.





It said the Bolivarian National Armed Forces were deployed nationwide to guarantee sovereignty and peace, while diplomatic channels would be activated to raise complaints before the UN Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, CELAC and the Non-Aligned Movement.





The statement said President Nicolas Maduro had ordered the implementation of national defence plans in line with the Constitution and relevant national security laws, and had signed a decree declaring a State of External Commotion across Venezuela.





It added that comprehensive national defence command structures had been deployed across states and municipalities.





Invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Venezuelan government said it reserves the right to exercise legitimate self-defence to protect its people, territory and independence, and called on governments and peoples worldwide to express solidarity.





The statement was issued amid reports of loud explosions across Venezuela's capital Caracas early Saturday, which triggered power outages in several neighbourhoods, CNN reported.





Reacting to the developments, Colombian President Gustavo Petro called for the United Nations Security Council to be convened to discuss US action against Venezuela.





'Colombia is a member of the United Nations Security Council which must be convened immediately. Establish the international legality of the aggression against Venezuela,' he posted on X. -- ANI





IMAGE: Helicopters fly past plumes of smoke rising from explosions, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026 in this screen grab obtained from video obtained by Reuters. Photograph: Video Obtained by Reuters/via Reuters