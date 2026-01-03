HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maduro to stand trial in US: Senator

Sat, 03 January 2026
17:38
Utah Senator Mike Lee said on Saturday he was informed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was arrested by US personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States.

In a post on X on his personal account, Lee said that the action by the US, 'likely falls within the president's inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack'.

He said, 'Just got off the phone with @SecRubio. He informed me that Nicolas Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant.'

'This action likely falls within the president's inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack. Thank you, @SecRubio, for keeping me apprised.'

In another post, he added, 'He anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody.'

His remarks come as President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife 'were captured and flown out of the country'.  -- ANI

IMAGE: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro with his wife Cilia Flores. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

