Karnataka EVM survey lacks credibility, transparency: Cong

10:51





Reacting to the survey findings, Hariprasad questioned both the commissioning authority and the agency that carried out the exercise.





"This survey is commissioned through government-linked agencies, right? It is not an independent constitutional or judicial body," he said.





He further alleged that the individual who conducted the survey, Dr Subramaniam, is associated with the Prime Minister's Office and runs an NGO whose credibility, he said, needs verification.





Hariprasad also targeted the Election Commission of India (ECI), claiming its credibility has eroded.





"The Election Commission is at its lowest ebb in terms of its credibility. If the Election Commission wants to improve or build its image, there should be transparency. They should be impartial and listen to political parties and electoral representatives," he said.





Linking the timing of the survey to recent political developments, the Congress leader alleged that the ECI was "disturbed" by the massive protest led by Rahul Gandhi at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on December 14.





"They got jittery by the response of the people. Over a lakh people were there. They have realised that the Election Commission has a very bad name in this process, so they are trying to build up their image," Hariprasad claimed. -- ANI

Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Friday launched a sharp attack on the credibility of a recent survey on voter trust in Electronic Voting Machines in Karnataka, alleging that it was conducted by government-linked agencies and lacked transparency, independence and statistical rigour.