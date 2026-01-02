J-K police attach properties of seven Pak-based persons in Kathua

00:48





They said the action was taken following orders of a special court in connection with cases registered at the Malhar police station.





The attached properties include over 10 kanals of land in the Lohai Malhar area of Kathua district, valued at crores of rupees.





"A proclamation had earlier been issued against the seven accused, all residents of Tehsil Lohai Malhar, who are presently staying in Pakistan. As they remained absconding, police, with assistance from the revenue department, identified and attached their immovable properties after completing all legal formalities under BNSS," an officer said.





The accused, whose properties were attached, include Mohd Ayaz alias Adeel Ansari, Abdul Kareem alias Bitta, Sarfraz Nawaz alias Nawaz Ahmad, Mohd Farooq alias Farooq Ahmed, Mohd Hafeez, Gul Mohammad, and Akhter Ali alias Niku, the police said. -- PTI

The police on Friday attached immovable properties of seven people from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district who are allegedly involved in anti-national activities while operating from Pakistan, officials said.