Follow Rediff on:      
Iran moves UN over Trump's 'reckless' threats

Sat, 03 January 2026
09:49
Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, has written to the UN secretary-general and the president of the UN Security Council, urging international condemnation of what he described as "unlawful threats" directed at Tehran by United States President Donald Trump, amid continuing protests across Iran. 

The letter was dispatched on Friday, hours after Trump warned that the US was "locked and loaded and ready to go" if further protesters were killed during demonstrations triggered by rising living costs. 

In the letter, Iravani called on UN chief Antonio Guterres and Security Council members to "unequivocally and firmly condemn" Trump's "reckless and provocative statements", saying they constituted a "serious violation" of the UN Charter and international law. 

"Any attempt to incite, encourage or legitimise internal unrest as a pretext for external pressure or military intervention is a gross violation of the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Iravani wrote in the letter, which was published in full by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency. 

The communication further stated that Iran's government "reiterates its inherent right to defend its sovereignty" and would "exercise its rights in a decisive and proportionate manner". 

"The United States of America bears full responsibility for any consequences arising from these illegal threats and any subsequent escalation of tensions," Iravani added. 

According to IRNA, protests continued on Friday in multiple Iranian cities, including Qom, Marvdasht, Yasuj, Mashhad and Hamedan. -- ANI

