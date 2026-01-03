India denies move to recognise Somaliland

12:46

India on Saturday flagged as fake social media posts claiming that the President of the Republic of Somaliland held official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that India was set to recognise Somaliland.





Responding to the claims, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) FactCheck unit said in a post on X, 'Fake news alert! The posts below are fake!'





The clarification came amid the circulation of viral posts suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held formal discussions with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi and that recognition of Somaliland by 'the world's largest democracy' was imminent.





MEA FactCheck also rejected reports that Somalia had recalled its ambassador to India over the alleged recognition move, stating that the online content was false.





Screenshots shared by the unit showed visuals and captions falsely portraying official-level engagement between India and Somaliland, which the government said had no basis.





The clarification assumes importance given Somaliland's long-standing political status. The region declared independence from Somalia on May 18, 1991, following the Somali Civil War, but has not been recognised internationally, except by Israel, which formally acknowledged Somaliland as a sovereign state on December 26, 2025.





Amid the broader international debate, Somaliland has rejected allegations that it agreed to host Israeli military facilities or resettle displaced Palestinians from Gaza in exchange for recognition.





In a statement, Somaliland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its engagement with Israel was 'purely diplomatic' and conducted 'in full respect of international law', Al Jazeera reported.





The denial followed remarks by Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who told Al Jazeera that Somaliland had accepted conditions including resettlement of Palestinians, establishment of a military base along the Gulf of Aden, and joining the Abraham Accords.





Somaliland officials said no discussions had taken place on such proposals, though joining the Abraham Accords has been publicly acknowledged.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed earlier this week that Somaliland would join the Abraham Accords, saying Israel wanted to support 'a democratic, moderate country' willing to participate in the agreement, according to US media outlet Newsmax.





Somaliland President Abdurrahman Mohamed Abdullahi, also known as Cirro, is expected to visit Israel in the coming weeks, during which he would formally join the Abraham Accords, Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported.





Somalia's president warned that Israel's recognition was a cover for strategic objectives and could destabilise the Horn of Africa.





Analysts cited by Al Jazeera said Israel's recognition may be linked to Somaliland's strategic location near the Red Sea, opposite Yemen's Houthis.





The recognition has triggered protests across Somalia, with demonstrations reported on December 30 in Mogadishu, Baidoa, Dhusamareb and other cities.





The African Union and the European Union reiterated that Somalia's territorial integrity should be respected, Al Jazeera reported.Somaliland's president has said more nations would soon recognise the region, which continues to be claimed by Somalia despite maintaining its own government, currency and military. -- ANI





IMAGE: A woman carries the Somali national flag during a demonstration after Israel became the first country to formally recognise the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, a decision that could reshape regional dynamics and test Somalia's longstanding opposition to secession, in Warta Nabada district of Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 30, 2025. Photograph: Feisal Omar/Reuters