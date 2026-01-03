HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CPI MLA's remarks on Modi in Telangana assembly draw BJP ire

Sat, 03 January 2026
11:10
Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs in Telangana slammed Communist Party of India legislator Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao for his remarks in the assembly on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a debate on the VB-G RAM G Act that replaced the UPA-era MGNREGA.

Rao attacked the BJP and the NDA government at the Centre for replacing MGNREGA and removing the name of Mahatma Gandhi from the title of the new rural employment law.

His comments drew the ire of the BJP members in the House, following which Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar assured them that the issue would be looked into and any objectionable remarks would be removed from the records.

Following the debate, the Telangana Legislative Assembly passed a resolution condemning the Centre for replacing the MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Act and demanded that the UPA-era law be continued.

Reacting to CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao's comments against the prime minister, Union Minister of State (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "Communism has lost ground across the country, and such reckless language explains why it is so."

"India has progressed under Modiji's leadership, but the Congress and Communist politics, stuck in abuse and irrelevance, clearly have not. This statement must be withdrawn and an unconditional apology issued," he said in a post on X. -- PTI

