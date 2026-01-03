HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BYD overtakes Tesla as world's largest EV seller in 2025

Sat, 03 January 2026
Share:
10:31
image
Chinese automaker BYD surpassed Tesla in full-year electric vehicle sales for the first time in 2025, securing its position as the world's largest electric vehicle seller, according to a Global Times report. 

The shift in market leadership follows a year where the American manufacturer recorded its first-ever decline in annual deliveries while its Chinese competitor reported significant growth in its electric segment. 

According to the report, Tesla delivered 1.63 million units in 2025, representing an 8.6 per cent year-on-year decrease. 

This performance marked a significant turn for the manufacturer, which previously dominated the global market. 

Tesla also reported a 6.7 percent decline in annual production, which fell to 1.73 million units from the levels recorded in 2024. 

The company now faces intense competition from rivals such as Hyundai and BYD. 

"Tesla's data came just a day after Chinese EV maker BYD released its annual report for 2025 in which it revealed that the company delivered 4.6 million vehicles in 2025, up 7.7 percent from 2024. Of the total, EV sales rose 28 percent to 2.25 million units," the report said. 

Chinese new-energy vehicle makers were becoming more competitive in production and supply chains. 

Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association, told the Global Times on Saturday that these manufacturers "continue to invest in R&D, rapidly advance their technologies, build a complete industrial chain based on China's advanced manufacturing base, and benefit from a well-established domestic market, infrastructure and policy measures that support the industry growth." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman
BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman

KKR acquired the left-arm pacer for Rs 9.20 crore (Rs 92 million) at last month's IPL mini auction in Abu Dhabi, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history.

LIVE! 2 Maoists killed in encounter with forces in Chhattisgarh
LIVE! 2 Maoists killed in encounter with forces in Chhattisgarh

Canada flags Air India, alerts DGCA over pilot issue
Canada flags Air India, alerts DGCA over pilot issue

An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing, and police have stated that no further details will be released at this stage.

RSS is unique, not a paramilitary outfit: Bhagwat
RSS is unique, not a paramilitary outfit: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarifies the organization's role, stating it is not a paramilitary group and aims to unite society with virtues to prevent foreign subjugation.

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig share engagement pictures
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig share engagement pictures

In an Instagram post, Raihan Vadra captioned the pictures with a pithy, meaningful caption. "29.12.25" said the caption, which was accompanied by a ring and heart emoji.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO