HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BEST bus accident: Driver remanded in 14-day judicial custody

Sat, 03 January 2026
Share:
20:58
image
A court in Mumbai on Saturday sent the driver of a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus involved in an accident that killed four people to 14-day judicial custody after rejecting the police's plea for further remand.

The police sought 5-day extension of police custody of driver Santosh Sawant (52) citing follow-ups of his psychological evaluation scheduled for January 4 and 5.

The Olectra Greentech-make electric bus of the civic-run BEST undertaking crashed into pedestrians near Bhandup (West) suburban railway station on the night of December 29, leaving four dead and 10 injured. Driver Sawant was arrested by Bhandup police at the time under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act for negligent driving.

He was produced before a magistrate court in Mulund at the end of his initial remand on Saturday.

While police sought extension of police remand by five days, the plea was opposed by Sawant's lawyer Satish Rane who told court his client's medical tests were already completed.

Remand cannot be granted on the contention of taking him to the medical centre for follow ups, Rane told court.

Finding merit in the defence's argument, the court refused to grant further police remand and sent the accused to judicial custody.

The court said police can take Sawant for psychological evaluation follow ups from jail.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

US attacks Venezuela, 'captures' President Maduro, wife
US attacks Venezuela, 'captures' President Maduro, wife

President of the United States Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.

Maduro to face trial in US for 'narco-terrorism'
Maduro to face trial in US for 'narco-terrorism'

United States Attorney General Pamela Bondi on Saturday announced that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism and would face US justice.

Russia slams US strike, calls for urgent UNSC meeting
Russia slams US strike, calls for urgent UNSC meeting

The Russian foreign ministry has called the United States strike on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro as an act or armed aggression and said that the pretext used to justify the action is untenable.

Bangladesh: Hindu businessman dies 3 days after attack
Bangladesh: Hindu businessman dies 3 days after attack

A Hindu businessman in Bangladesh died after being brutally attacked, raising concerns among minority groups about increasing intimidation and violence.

He'll be in big trouble: BJP hits back at ally Ajit Pawar
He'll be in big trouble: BJP hits back at ally Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan criticized Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's allegations of corruption in the Pimpri Chinchwad civic body, suggesting they are politically motivated ahead of upcoming elections.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO