HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

14 Naxalites gunned down in encounters in Bastar

Sat, 03 January 2026
Share:
12:25
image
UPDATE: At least 14 Naxalites were killed in separate encounters with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Saturday, police said. 

Twelve ultras were gunned down in Sukma, while two were eliminated in the adjoining Bijapur district in the early hours of the day, they said.

Personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police, were involved in both operations launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the area, a senior police official said.

An exchange of fire broke out around 8 am in the forest of the southern region of Sukma, he said.

"The bodies of 12 cadres have been recovered so far. The operation is still underway," the official said.

During a separate operation in Bijapur, a gunfight took place in a forest in the southern region of the district around 5 am, the official said.

The bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the scene. The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, he said.

The official said a cache of weapons, including AK-47, INSAS and self-loading rifles, has been recovered from the encounter sites.

Further details will be revealed once the operations culminate, he added. 

According to the police, the Konta area committee of Maoists was almost wiped out in the encounter at Sukma.

As many as 285 Naxalites were gunned down in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh last year.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman
BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman

KKR acquired the left-arm pacer for Rs 9.20 crore (Rs 92 million) at last month's IPL mini auction in Abu Dhabi, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history.

LIVE! 2 Maoists killed in encounter with forces in Chhattisgarh
LIVE! 2 Maoists killed in encounter with forces in Chhattisgarh

Canada flags Air India, alerts DGCA over pilot issue
Canada flags Air India, alerts DGCA over pilot issue

An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing, and police have stated that no further details will be released at this stage.

RSS is unique, not a paramilitary outfit: Bhagwat
RSS is unique, not a paramilitary outfit: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarifies the organization's role, stating it is not a paramilitary group and aims to unite society with virtues to prevent foreign subjugation.

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig share engagement pictures
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig share engagement pictures

In an Instagram post, Raihan Vadra captioned the pictures with a pithy, meaningful caption. "29.12.25" said the caption, which was accompanied by a ring and heart emoji.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO