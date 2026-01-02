HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman arrested in UP for killing man during rape attempt

Fri, 02 January 2026
An 18-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing a middle-aged man with a sharp-edged weapon after he attempted to sexually assault her in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Murwal village on Thursday afternoon. Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Singh Rajawat said the body of Sukhraj Prajapati (50) was found in a house with fatal head injuries inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon around 3.30 pm. 

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family members, police registered a murder case and arrested the woman later in the night along with the weapon of offence, identified as a 'farsa', the SHO said. 

During interrogation, the accused told police that the man had entered her house and tried to sexually assault her. In an attempt to defend herself, she struck him with the 'farsa' kept in the house, resulting in his death, he said. The accused will be produced before a court later on Friday, police added. PTI

