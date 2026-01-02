HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Who put B'deshi players in IPL pool, question for BCCI'

Fri, 02 January 2026
BJP leaders have called SRK a 'traitor' for picking Mustafizur Rahman
Amid the ongoing debate over remarks made by Hindu spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur against actor Shah Rukh Khan over the inclusion of a Bangladeshi player in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate questioned the role of the BCCI and the ICC in allowing Bangladeshi players to be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction pool.

Reacting to the controversy, Shrinate said the focus should be on who permitted Bangladeshi players to be included in the IPL auction in the first place.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "First of all, I want to ask who put the Bangladeshi players in that pool. This question is for the BCCI and the ICC. Home Minister's son, Jay Shah, should answer who put the Bangladeshi players in the pool where IPL players are bought and sold, the pool where the players' auction takes place... he is the ICC's chief and the main decision-maker in cricket all around the world..."

Congress MP Tariq Anwar also reacted to the comment, saying, "It is not appropriate to talk about Shah Rukh Khan in this way. Shah Rukh Khan has made so many films that have a direct connection to patriotism, and he is a renowned and globally famous figure..."

The Congress MP also pointed out that the inclusion of foreign players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) follows due process and approvals by the concerned authorities.

"If the cricket board has given permission, only then can Shah Rukh Khan bring in players from Bangladesh or any other country. Permission from the local cricket board is necessary; without it, it won't happen. So, first, we should decide whether we will allow such players into our country or not. Since this is an international event, international law applies there...," he added. -- ANI

