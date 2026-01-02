HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US will rescue protesters if....: Trump warns Iran

Fri, 02 January 2026
Share:
17:25
image
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the United States is "locked and loaded" to respond if Iranian authorities use violence against peaceful protesters, as demonstrations over worsening economic conditions spread across multiple provinces in Iran.

In a Truth Social Post, Trump wrote, "If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

This comes as people in Iran continue to protest against rising prices and economic hardship pouring into the streets across several provinces in Iran, with some protests escalating into fatal confrontations with security forces, CNN reported.

Protesters reportedly clashed with police, hurled stones at officers and torched vehicles, according to Fars News Agency. 

The outlet alleged that some armed "disturbers" exploited the gatherings. Without offering proof, Fars claimed authorities later seized firearms from several individuals.

Earlier, at least two people were killed during clashes between dozens of protesters and police in Lordegan county in the southwestern Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, Fars reported. 

It was not immediately clear whether those killed were protesters or security personnel. Unconfirmed videos shared online appeared to show demonstrators throwing stones at uniformed police in the area. 

Fars alleged that protesters targeted the governor's office, banks and other state buildings, CNN reported. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai's mayor will be Hindu-Marathi: Fadnavis
LIVE! Mumbai's mayor will be Hindu-Marathi: Fadnavis

Indore deaths: Milk mixed with dirty water killed baby
Indore deaths: Milk mixed with dirty water killed baby

A six-month-old infant in Indore, born after 10 years of prayers, died due to water contamination, highlighting a larger outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea in the Bhagirathpura area. Residents claim 15 deaths, while the health department...

'Poison was distributed in Indore': Rahul Gandhi
'Poison was distributed in Indore': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh after at least 10 people died allegedly due to contaminated water in Indore, accusing them of negligence and insensitivity.

Umar Khalid case: US lawmakers write to Indian envoy
Umar Khalid case: US lawmakers write to Indian envoy

A group of US lawmakers has written to the Indian Ambassador to the United States, urging a fair and timely trial for activist Umar Khalid, who has been detained under the UAPA.

'Bad neighbours' can't seek water: Jaishankar
'Bad neighbours' can't seek water: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserts India's right to defend against terrorism from 'bad neighbours' while highlighting India's support for friendly nations.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO