US will rescue protesters if....: Trump warns Iran

In a Truth Social Post, Trump wrote, "If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"





This comes as people in Iran continue to protest against rising prices and economic hardship pouring into the streets across several provinces in Iran, with some protests escalating into fatal confrontations with security forces, CNN reported.





Protesters reportedly clashed with police, hurled stones at officers and torched vehicles, according to Fars News Agency.





The outlet alleged that some armed "disturbers" exploited the gatherings. Without offering proof, Fars claimed authorities later seized firearms from several individuals.





Earlier, at least two people were killed during clashes between dozens of protesters and police in Lordegan county in the southwestern Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, Fars reported.





It was not immediately clear whether those killed were protesters or security personnel. Unconfirmed videos shared online appeared to show demonstrators throwing stones at uniformed police in the area.





Fars alleged that protesters targeted the governor's office, banks and other state buildings, CNN reported. -- ANI

