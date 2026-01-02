HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tirupati laddu row: Delhi HC refuses interim relief to ex-chairman of Board

Fri, 02 January 2026
Share:
16:53
Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati./File image
Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati./File image
The Delhi high court has refused interim relief to former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy against the alleged defamatory publications regarding the adulteration of the Tirupati 'laddu prasadam'. 

Reddy, who was the chairman of the board of committee of management of TTD from June 2019 to August 2023, had approached the court seeking a temporary restraining order against the defendants (organisations, publishers and writers of the alleged defamatory articles). 

"Defamatory statements have been made by the defendants alleging wrongdoings by the plaintiffs in the procurement of ghee for Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple of Tirumala, which is one of the holiest shrines to all persons who are following faith of Hinduism," Reddy's plea said. 

In an order dated December 23, Justice Amit Bansal said, "It is well-settled that ex parte ad interim injunctions could only be granted under exceptional circumstances." 

Ex parte ad-interim injunctions are urgent court orders granted without hearing the other side (ex parte) to provide immediate, short-term relief (ad interim) in emergencies, preventing irreparable harm. 

"Court is not inclined to grant an ex parte ad interim injunction against the defendants qua the impugned publications/posts/articles. In my prima facie view, it would only be reasonable to give an opportunity to the defendants to present their defence in respect of their publications, posts, and articles," Justice Bansal said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai's mayor will be Hindu-Marathi: Fadnavis
LIVE! Mumbai's mayor will be Hindu-Marathi: Fadnavis

Indore deaths: Milk mixed with dirty water killed baby
Indore deaths: Milk mixed with dirty water killed baby

A six-month-old infant in Indore, born after 10 years of prayers, died due to water contamination, highlighting a larger outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea in the Bhagirathpura area. Residents claim 15 deaths, while the health department...

'Poison was distributed in Indore': Rahul Gandhi
'Poison was distributed in Indore': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh after at least 10 people died allegedly due to contaminated water in Indore, accusing them of negligence and insensitivity.

Umar Khalid case: US lawmakers write to Indian envoy
Umar Khalid case: US lawmakers write to Indian envoy

A group of US lawmakers has written to the Indian Ambassador to the United States, urging a fair and timely trial for activist Umar Khalid, who has been detained under the UAPA.

'Bad neighbours' can't seek water: Jaishankar
'Bad neighbours' can't seek water: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserts India's right to defend against terrorism from 'bad neighbours' while highlighting India's support for friendly nations.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO