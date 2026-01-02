HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Three Indians trapped in job scam repatriated from Myanmar

Fri, 02 January 2026
Share:
15:13
image
Three Indian nationals trapped in a job scam in Myanmar have been repatriated to India, according to an official statement on Friday. The Indian embassy in Yangon announced that since July 2024, a total of 1,757 Indians have been repatriated to India. All three who were victims of the Myawaddy scam centres were repatriated on Thursday. 

"With cooperation from Myanmar authorities & organisations, 3 more Indian nationals from Myawaddy scam centres were repatriated via Yangon y'day," the Indian Embassy said on X. 

"We strongly advise against such job offers," the Embassy said while concluding the post. The government, on December 11 last year, informed the Parliament that it has taken notice of international firms involved in fake recruitment job offers, and till date, over 6,700 Indians have been rescued from Cambodia, Myanmar and Lao PDR. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US lawmakers seek fair, timely trial for Umar Khalid
LIVE! US lawmakers seek fair, timely trial for Umar Khalid

US warns Beijing as Chinese vessels encircle Taiwan
US warns Beijing as Chinese vessels encircle Taiwan

The United States has warned China against escalating tensions as Taiwan detected multiple Chinese naval vessels, official ships and balloons operating around the island amid Beijing's large-scale live-fire military drills.

Chhattisgarh woman cop's clothes torn, 2 protesters held
Chhattisgarh woman cop's clothes torn, 2 protesters held

A woman constable was assaulted and had her clothes torn during an anti-mining protest in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district. Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Violence Against Christians On Rise
Violence Against Christians On Rise

There has been an increase in violence against Christians over the past 12 years -- from 147 cases in 2014 to 706 in 2025 (till November).

Refused marriage, woman chops off lover's private parts
Refused marriage, woman chops off lover's private parts

A 25-year-old woman in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly severing her lover's private parts after he refused to marry her. The incident occurred at her residence during New Year celebrations.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO