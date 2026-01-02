HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'SRK's B'deshi player can become major target'

Fri, 02 January 2026
Share:
12:22
image
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has requested Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner Shah Rukh Khan to remove Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from his team.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, the Kolkata-based franchise picked up Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur for a staggering amount of Rs 9.20 crore for the 2026 edition. 

"Recently, there have been repeated violent incidents occured against religious minorities in Bangladesh. Since then, several people have argued that Kolkata's new pick, Mustafizur, should not be included in the IPL," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay said and urged KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan to remove the Bangladeshi player from his team before the Bollywood icon becomes a major target. 

He added that it will also protect India's interests after the Bangladesh cricketer is removed. "When the entire country is enraged and angry at Bangladesh, anyone in India who has even the slightest connection to Bangladeshis could become a target of that anger. If there is a Bangladeshi in Shah Rukh Khan's team, before he becomes a major target, we request that Shah Rukh Khan remove the Bangladeshi from his team. This will be for his own good and will also protect India's interests," Sanjay Nirupam told ANI. 

Recently, speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said that Bangladeshi players shouldn't be allowed to play on Indian soil in the IPL. He added that if KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan didn't remove Bangladesh player (Mustafizur), then he doesn't understand this nation's sentiments. 

"Bangladeshi players shouldn't be allowed to play on Indian soil in the IPL... Pakistani and Bangladeshi players should be prohibited. They harbour hatred towards us for the murder of our Hindu brothers and sisters... Shah Rukh Khan should immediately remove that Bangladeshi cricketer from his team... If he doesn't do this even after all this uproar, it will prove that, while he lives in this country and earns money here, he doesn't understand this nation's sentiments," he said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K police probe cricketer wearing Palestine logo
LIVE! J-K police probe cricketer wearing Palestine logo

Indore diarrhoea outbreak: Mayor confirms 10 deaths
Indore diarrhoea outbreak: Mayor confirms 10 deaths

A diarrhoea outbreak in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore has reportedly caused multiple deaths, with contaminated water suspected as the source. Conflicting reports exist regarding the number of fatalities.

Zohran Mamdani thanks family from 'Kampala to Dilli'
Zohran Mamdani thanks family from 'Kampala to Dilli'

Zohran Mamdani, of Indian origin, was sworn in as the 112th Mayor of New York City, promising an agenda of affordability and inclusivity. He is the first South Asian and Muslim to hold the position.

Russia shares 'evidence' of attack on Putin's residence
Russia shares 'evidence' of attack on Putin's residence

Days after Russia alleged that Ukraine targeted President Vladimir Putin's official residence in a drone attack, Russian authorities on Thursday said they had shared what they described as evidence related to the incident with the United...

₹3.84 Trillion Spent On These Weapons...
₹3.84 Trillion Spent On These Weapons...

The largest tranche came in July, in the wake of Operation Sindoor, with the DAC according acceptance of necessity -- or initial approval -- for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to approximately ₹1.05 trillion through...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO