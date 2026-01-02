HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Security proceedings against 10 in J-K for VPN ban breach

Fri, 02 January 2026
The police initiated "security proceedings" against ten people, and counselled five minors, in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district for not complying with orders prohibiting the use of virtual private network (VPN) in the Union territory for security reasons.

Authorities in Shopian and Kulgam districts on Monday (Dec 29, 2025) had suspended the use of VPN services until further notice over security considerations.

A police spokesperson said the police conducted a district-wide verification drive to check for compliance in the south Kashmir district and identified 15 individuals allegedly violating the order.

Following detailed technical scrutiny and background verification, no terror-related links or adverse antecedents were found, and no FIR has been registered in the matter, the spokesperson said.

However, as a preventive measure, security proceedings were initiated against 10 individuals, as five others were minors, for violation of the said orders.

The minors were counselled and advised in the presence of their guardians, with emphasis on awareness, lawful digital conduct, and the consequences of violating lawful orders, the spokesperson said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai's mayor will be Hindu-Marathi: Fadnavis
Indore deaths: Milk mixed with dirty water killed baby
A six-month-old infant in Indore, born after 10 years of prayers, died due to water contamination, highlighting a larger outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea in the Bhagirathpura area. Residents claim 15 deaths, while the health department...

'Poison was distributed in Indore': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh after at least 10 people died allegedly due to contaminated water in Indore, accusing them of negligence and insensitivity.

Umar Khalid case: US lawmakers write to Indian envoy
A group of US lawmakers has written to the Indian Ambassador to the United States, urging a fair and timely trial for activist Umar Khalid, who has been detained under the UAPA.

'Bad neighbours' can't seek water: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserts India's right to defend against terrorism from 'bad neighbours' while highlighting India's support for friendly nations.

