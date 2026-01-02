HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ranveer, Anushka's 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to re-release on January 16

Fri, 02 January 2026
Cinema exhibition company PVR INOX is set to re-release Yash Raj Films' "Band Baaja Baaraat", featuring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, on January 16. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film, which marked Singh's acting debut, originally released on December 10, 2010. 

It revolves around "sparkling story of ambition, love, and friendship, set against the vibrant world of Delhi weddings," according to a press release. The filmmaker said the film was born from a "very simple idea". "I had read a magazine piece about young Indian entrepreneurs, and something stayed with mepeople with limited resources still stepping out, taking risks, and trying to build something of their own, even on a small scale," he said in a statement. 

"That became the seed of the story. It eventually grew into a film about love, friendship, and ambition, authentic, messy, and deeply rooted in the streets we know. Over the years, the film has found a life of its own with audiences across generations, geographies, and different moments in their lives. I am really looking forward to see people loving our film that was made with a lot of heart again on the big screen." Niharika Bijli, lead strategist of PVR INOX called "Band Baaja Baaraat" one of the rare "films that never loses its charm". --  PTI

