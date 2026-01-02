HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pan masala makers must register under cess law from Feb 1

Fri, 02 January 2026
20:13
Pan masala manufacturers need to apply for registration under the health and national security cess law immediately after it comes into effect from February 1, the finance ministry said on Friday. 

For manufacturers who have machines installed in more than one factory, separate registration shall be required for each factory, and they have to apply on the Automation of Central Excise and Service Tax (ACES) portal, according to an explanation under the FAQ (frequently-asked questions) issued by the finance ministry. 

Such businesses will have to file the declaration on the ACES portal within seven days of the grant of registration. 

This declaration must specify the parameters of your machines (maximum rated speed, weight of specified goods, etc) relevant for the computation of the cess. 

Tax officers will conduct physical verification of the factory and machines within 90 days of the filing of the initial declaration. 

To a query on when an existing pan masala manufacturer should apply for registration under the Cess act, the FAQ said: "You must apply for registration immediately upon the commencement of the Act and the HSNS Cess Rules, i.e., on 1st February, 2026". 

Since the liability to pay cess begins from that date, businesses must submit the registration application on the portal at the earliest. -- PTI

