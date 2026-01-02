Pak-based terror handler's Poonch property attached

23:58

The attachment has been effected in connection with FIR No. 07/2002 registered at Police Station Mandi under Sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act. The attached property comprises 06 Kanal 13.5 Marlas of land, falling under Khasra Nos. 291, 292, 287, 271, 222, 222/1, 221, 186, 180 and 97 (min), situated in Tehsil Mandi, District Poonch, with an assessed value of approximately Rs. 13.36 lakh.





The attached property belongs to Jamal Lone, alias Jamala, son of Sultan Lone, alias Sultana, resident of Chamber Kanari, Tehsil Mandi, District Poonch, who is presently operating as a Pakistan-based terror handler.





The accused had earlier exfiltrated to Pakistan/PoJK and has since been actively involved in activities inimical to the security and sovereignty of the nation.

In a decisive legal action against terrorism and anti-national elements operating from across the border, the Poonch police attached an immovable property belonging to a Pakistan-based terror handler, in compliance with the directions of the Court, according to a release.