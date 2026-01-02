HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak-based terror handler's Poonch property attached

Fri, 02 January 2026
Share:
23:58
File image
File image
In a decisive legal action against terrorism and anti-national elements operating from across the border, the Poonch police attached an immovable property belonging to a Pakistan-based terror handler, in compliance with the directions of the Court, according to a release. 

The attachment has been effected in connection with FIR No. 07/2002 registered at Police Station Mandi under Sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act. The attached property comprises 06 Kanal 13.5 Marlas of land, falling under Khasra Nos. 291, 292, 287, 271, 222, 222/1, 221, 186, 180 and 97 (min), situated in Tehsil Mandi, District Poonch, with an assessed value of approximately Rs. 13.36 lakh. 

The attached property belongs to Jamal Lone, alias Jamala, son of Sultan Lone, alias Sultana, resident of Chamber Kanari, Tehsil Mandi, District Poonch, who is presently operating as a Pakistan-based terror handler. 

The accused had earlier exfiltrated to Pakistan/PoJK and has since been actively involved in activities inimical to the security and sovereignty of the nation.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man held in Bihar for circulating AI videos of PM, Prez
LIVE! Man held in Bihar for circulating AI videos of PM, Prez

Next Mumbai mayor will be 'Hindu and Marathi': Fadnavis
Next Mumbai mayor will be 'Hindu and Marathi': Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the next Mayor of Mumbai will be from the ruling alliance and will be 'both Hindu and Marathi,' as political campaigning heats up for the city's top civic post.

US will come to rescue if Iran targets protesters: Trump
US will come to rescue if Iran targets protesters: Trump

This comes as people in Iran continue to protest against rising prices and economic hardship pouring into the streets across several provinces in Iran, with some protests escalating into fatal confrontations with security forces, CNN...

Indore diarrhoea outbreak: Mayor confirms 10 deaths
Indore diarrhoea outbreak: Mayor confirms 10 deaths

A diarrhoea outbreak in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore has reportedly caused multiple deaths, with contaminated water suspected as the source. Conflicting reports exist regarding the number of fatalities.

Indore deaths: Milk mixed with dirty water killed baby
Indore deaths: Milk mixed with dirty water killed baby

A six-month-old infant in Indore, born after 10 years of prayers, died due to water contamination, highlighting a larger outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea in the Bhagirathpura area. Residents claim 15 deaths, while the health department...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO