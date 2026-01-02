Not water, poison was distributed: Rahul on Indore deaths

14:05





"Mourning has spread from home to home, the poor are helpless -- and to top it off, arrogant statements from BJP leaders. Those whose hearths have gone cold needed solace; the government served up hubris instead. People repeatedly complained about the dirty, foul-smelling water -- yet why was there no heed? How did sewage mix into the drinking water? Why wasn't the supply shut off in time? When will action be taken against the responsible officers and leaders? These aren't "freebie" questions -- they're demands for accountability. Clean water isn't a favor; it's a right to life.





"And for the murder of this right, the BJP's double-engine government, its negligent administration, and its callous leadership are entirely responsible. Madhya Pradesh has now become the epicenter of misgovernance -- deaths from cough syrup in one place, rats in government hospitals claiming children's lives in another, and now deaths from drinking sewage-mixed water. And every time the poor die, Modi ji, as always, remains silent."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government today over the contamination of drinking water in Indore which has led to ten deaths. "In Indore, there was no water -- just poison being distributed -- while the administration slumbered like Kumbhakarna," the Congress MP said in a long X post this afternoon.