HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Misselling Grievances Against Life Insurers Up 14%

Fri, 02 January 2026
Share:
10:57
image
Grievances registered against life insurers due to misselling rose 14.3 per cent year-on-year to 26,667 in FY25 from 23,335 a year earlier, according to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (Irdai) annual report for FY25.

However, overall grievances against life insurers declined marginally to 120,429 in FY25 from 120,726 in the previous year.

The insurance regulator has flagged concerns over misselling in India's insurance sector and asked insurers to address the issue by conducting a root cause analysis to identify underlying causes. 

It has  advised insurers to implement measures such as assessing product suitability, introducing distribution channel to address complaints.

The number of lives covered under health insurance by general and health insurers rose to 580 million in FY25 from 573 million in FY24, even as the number of policies sold declined to 26.5 million from 26.8 million, according to the Irdai annual report.  

Premiums collected under the health insurance segment grew 9.12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.17 trillion.  

In FY25, general and health insurers covered 580 million lives under 26.5 million health insurance policies, excluding policies issued under personal accident and travel insurance.

Health insurance business is classified into three segments -- government-sponsored, group, and individual.  In FY25, general and health insurers settled 32.6 million health insurance claims, paying out ~94,248 crore towards claim settlements.

In terms of lives covered, 42.3 per cent were insured under government-sponsored health insurance schemes, 47.4 per cent under group business, and the remaining 10.3 per cent under individual policies issued by general and health insurers.

In terms of premium collected, the group segment accounted for the largest share at 52.3 per cent, followed by individual business at 39.7 per cent and government-sponsored schemes at 8 per cent.

Net incurred claims under the health insurance business of general and health insurers stood at Rs 84,850 crore in FY25, marking an increase of about 11 per cent over the previous year. The incurred claims ratio (ICR) declined to 86.98 per cent in FY25 from 88.15 per cent in FY24. The average amount paid per claim stood at Rs 28,910.

In terms of claims settled, 58 per cent of claims were settled through the cashless route and 41 per cent through reimbursement, with 1 per cent settled through a combination of both modes.

In value terms, 66.35 per cent of the claims amount was settled through the cashless mode. -- Aathira Varier, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mayor Mamdani thanks family from 'Kampala to Delhi'
LIVE! Mayor Mamdani thanks family from 'Kampala to Delhi'

'I think of your words': Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid
'I think of your words': Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid

US lawmakers have written to the Indian Ambassador to the US, expressing concern over the prolonged detention of activist Umar Khalid and urging a fair trial in accordance with international law.

Russia shares 'evidence' of attack on Putin's residence
Russia shares 'evidence' of attack on Putin's residence

Days after Russia alleged that Ukraine targeted President Vladimir Putin's official residence in a drone attack, Russian authorities on Thursday said they had shared what they described as evidence related to the incident with the United...

₹3.84 Trillion Spent On These Weapons...
₹3.84 Trillion Spent On These Weapons...

The largest tranche came in July, in the wake of Operation Sindoor, with the DAC according acceptance of necessity -- or initial approval -- for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to approximately ₹1.05 trillion through...

'Apologise to Hindus': Thakur Targets KKR, Mustafizur
'Apologise to Hindus': Thakur Targets KKR, Mustafizur

Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur slams KKR for buying Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO