HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mamdani's note for Khalid: India won't tolerate any interference, says BJP

Fri, 02 January 2026
Share:
19:01
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of "interfering" in India's internal matter by writing a note on jailed activist Umar Khalid and asserted that India will not tolerate any such effort.

Questioning Mamdani's locus standi of commenting on India's internal matters, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also cautioned the New York City Mayor against such efforts, asserting, "If India's sovereignty is challenged, 140-crore Indians will stand united under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."

People of India have "complete faith" in the country's judiciary, he added.

This came after Mamdani wrote a note for Khalid, recalling his words on "bitterness" and the importance of not letting it consume one's self.

The note was posted on X by Khalid's partner Banojyotsna Lahiri. 

"When prisons try to isolate, words travel. Zohran Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid," the caption accompanying the note said.

"Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one's self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you," the handwritten note signed by Mamdani said.

Reacting sharply, Bhatia charged, "If anybody comes out in support of any accused and interferes in India's internal matters, the country will not tolerate it." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pan masala makers must register under cess law from Feb 1
LIVE! Pan masala makers must register under cess law from Feb 1

US will come to rescue if Iran targets protesters: Trump
US will come to rescue if Iran targets protesters: Trump

This comes as people in Iran continue to protest against rising prices and economic hardship pouring into the streets across several provinces in Iran, with some protests escalating into fatal confrontations with security forces, CNN...

Docs who wrote Rx held RDX in hands: Rajnath on Delhi blast
Docs who wrote Rx held RDX in hands: Rajnath on Delhi blast

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns of a rising trend of white-collar terrorism, where highly educated individuals engage in anti-social and anti-national activities. He cited the Red Fort bombing as an example and emphasized the...

Refused marriage, woman chops off lover's private parts
Refused marriage, woman chops off lover's private parts

A 25-year-old woman in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly severing her lover's private parts after he refused to marry her. The incident occurred at her residence during New Year celebrations.

1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Between Guwahati, Howrah
1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Between Guwahati, Howrah

'The sleeper variant is designed for long-distance journeys, with modern berths, improved interiors and enhanced safety features.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO