Mamdani's note for Khalid: India won't tolerate any interference, says BJP

19:01

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani





Questioning Mamdani's locus standi of commenting on India's internal matters, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also cautioned the New York City Mayor against such efforts, asserting, "If India's sovereignty is challenged, 140-crore Indians will stand united under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."





People of India have "complete faith" in the country's judiciary, he added.





This came after Mamdani wrote a note for Khalid, recalling his words on "bitterness" and the importance of not letting it consume one's self.





The note was posted on X by Khalid's partner Banojyotsna Lahiri.





"When prisons try to isolate, words travel. Zohran Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid," the caption accompanying the note said.





"Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one's self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you," the handwritten note signed by Mamdani said.





Reacting sharply, Bhatia charged, "If anybody comes out in support of any accused and interferes in India's internal matters, the country will not tolerate it." -- PTI

