Follow Rediff on:      
J-K police probe cricketer wearing Palestine logo

Fri, 02 January 2026
12:50
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has said that they will conduct a 14-day preliminary enquiry after a cricket player named Furqan Ul Haq displayed a Palestine logo on his helmet. 

"Yesterday, a video circulating on social media shows a cricket player, namely Furqan Ul Haq S/o Tajamul Hussain Bhat R/o Tangipuna, Pulwama, playing cricket at KC Door, Muthi while displaying a Palestine logo on his helmet," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement. 

The Jammu and Kashmir Police added that a 14-day preliminary enquiry under Section 173(3) BNSS has been initiated, where an investigation is underway to ascertain the facts, the individual's intent, background, and any possible linkages. 

"In view of the sensitivity of the matter and its potential public order implications, a 14-day preliminary enquiry under Section 173(3) BNSS has been initiated at PS Domana to ascertain the facts, intent, background of the individual, and any possible linkages," the statement added. 

Earlier on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a cricket player and the organiser of a private tournament have been called for questioning in connection with the use of a Palestinian flag during a match held in Jammu. 

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the cricketer was seen wearing a helmet displaying the Palestine flag while participating in a match organised as part of a cricket tournament. Following this, both the player and the tournament organiser were summoned for questioning to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"One cricket player and organiser of the tournament has been called for questioning by J&K Police regarding the use of the Palestine Flag on his helmet during a cricket match at a private tournament in Jammu," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement. Authorities are looking into the matter, and further details are awaited. -- ANI

