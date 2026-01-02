HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
J&K: Camping in higher reaches of Kokernag banned over security issues

Fri, 02 January 2026
File image/Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday imposed a ban on trekking, hiking, camping and other similar outdoor activities in the high-altitude and forest areas of Kokernag due to security concerns.

The decision followed reports received from police and security agencies about rising threats in certain high-altitude and forested areas falling within the jurisdiction of the Kokernag sub-division.

The order issued by sub-divisional magistrate Prince Kumar said, "In recent incidents, certain persons attempted to cross police checkpoints during late-night hours, thereby raising serious concerns regarding public safety." 

Unrestricted movement of individuals in these areas could adversely affect public safety and security, Kumar said in the order. 

"Therefore, in exercise of the powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, I hereby order that trekking, camping, hiking, and similar outdoor activities are hereby prohibited in the areas of Margan Top, Chauhar Nag and Sinthan, with immediate effect," the order said.

The station house officer of Larnoo shall ensure strict implementation of the order and monitor movements at all the checkpoints, it said, adding that the general public should strictly comply with the order, with any violation subject to legal action. -- PTI

