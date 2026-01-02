Indore water contamination under control, govt tells HC

21:49





In a detailed 40-page status report along with annexures submitted before the Indore Bench of the high court, the sub-divisional magistrate said the state government had taken all required measures and not treated the matter as a "routine medical issue".





The report, submitted in response to a Public Interest Litigation filed by Ritesh Inani, president of Indore High Court Bar Association, claims the outbreak of diarrheal illness is now under effective control, with continuous minute to minute monitoring in place to prevent any resurgence.





"No abnormal increase in fresh cases has been reported," it added.





The state provided a breakdown of the impact and the current medical status of affected residents as of January 2, saying that out of the 294 patients admitted across various facilities since the outbreak began, 93 patients have been successfully treated and discharged.





Out of the remaining 201 patients, 32 were at present admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.





The report put the death toll due to the diarrheal outbreak at four, but Mayor of Indore Pushyamitra Bhargava said he had received information about 10 deaths due to a diarrhea outbreak caused by contaminated water.





On the ground, a joint survey team comprising officials from the district administration, municipal corporation and the health department is conducting door to door screenings.





These teams are identifying new cases and distributing preventive ORS sachets and Zinc tablets to residents to stop symptoms from escalating. -- PTI

