HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indore water contamination under control, govt tells HC

Fri, 02 January 2026
Share:
21:49
image
The state government on Friday informed the Madhya Pradesh high court that the Bhagirathpura health crisis has been categorised as a "public health contingency", and the situation has successfully stabilised following the implementation of emergency measures and continuous monitoring. 

In a detailed 40-page status report along with annexures submitted before the Indore Bench of the high court, the sub-divisional magistrate said the state government had taken all required measures and not treated the matter as a "routine medical issue". 

The report, submitted in response to a Public Interest Litigation filed by Ritesh Inani, president of Indore High Court Bar Association, claims the outbreak of diarrheal illness is now under effective control, with continuous minute to minute monitoring in place to prevent any resurgence. 

"No abnormal increase in fresh cases has been reported," it added. 

The state provided a breakdown of the impact and the current medical status of affected residents as of January 2, saying that out of the 294 patients admitted across various facilities since the outbreak began, 93 patients have been successfully treated and discharged. 

Out of the remaining 201 patients, 32 were at present admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. 

The report put the death toll due to the diarrheal outbreak at four, but Mayor of Indore Pushyamitra Bhargava said he had received information about 10 deaths due to a diarrhea outbreak caused by contaminated water. 

On the ground, a joint survey team comprising officials from the district administration, municipal corporation and the health department is conducting door to door screenings. 

These teams are identifying new cases and distributing preventive ORS sachets and Zinc tablets to residents to stop symptoms from escalating. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pan masala makers must register under cess law from Feb 1
LIVE! Pan masala makers must register under cess law from Feb 1

Himachal student dies after ragging, harassment; 4 booked
Himachal student dies after ragging, harassment; 4 booked

The student died during treatment at a Ludhiana hospital on December 26 and the case was registered on Thursday following a complaint by the father of the victim.

Attacks may soon target prayers inside: Kerala church head
Attacks may soon target prayers inside: Kerala church head

Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, condemns attacks against Christians in India and urges government authorities to control religious fanatics. He highlights the constitutional right to religious...

Indore deaths: Milk mixed with dirty water killed baby
Indore deaths: Milk mixed with dirty water killed baby

A six-month-old infant in Indore, born after 10 years of prayers, died due to water contamination, highlighting a larger outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea in the Bhagirathpura area. Residents claim 15 deaths, while the health department...

'I think of your words': Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid
'I think of your words': Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid

US lawmakers have written to the Indian Ambassador to the US, expressing concern over the prolonged detention of activist Umar Khalid and urging a fair trial in accordance with international law.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO