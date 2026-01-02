HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's manufacturing PMI slips to two-year low in December

Fri, 02 January 2026
15:02
Even with growth momentum easing, India's manufacturing industry wrapped up 2025 in good shape, according to the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI released on Friday. 

Manufacturers signalled robust, albeit softer, expansions in new orders and output. The end of the 2025 calendar year was characterised by a loss of growth momentum across several measures tracked by the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI survey. Positive demand trends continued to underpin sharp increases in new business intakes and production, but rates of expansion eased on the back of competitive pressures and subdued sales of specific items. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US lawmakers seek fair, timely trial for Umar Khalid
LIVE! US lawmakers seek fair, timely trial for Umar Khalid

US warns Beijing as Chinese vessels encircle Taiwan
US warns Beijing as Chinese vessels encircle Taiwan

The United States has warned China against escalating tensions as Taiwan detected multiple Chinese naval vessels, official ships and balloons operating around the island amid Beijing's large-scale live-fire military drills.

Chhattisgarh woman cop's clothes torn, 2 protesters held
Chhattisgarh woman cop's clothes torn, 2 protesters held

A woman constable was assaulted and had her clothes torn during an anti-mining protest in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district. Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Violence Against Christians On Rise
Violence Against Christians On Rise

There has been an increase in violence against Christians over the past 12 years -- from 147 cases in 2014 to 706 in 2025 (till November).

Refused marriage, woman chops off lover's private parts
Refused marriage, woman chops off lover's private parts

A 25-year-old woman in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly severing her lover's private parts after he refused to marry her. The incident occurred at her residence during New Year celebrations.

