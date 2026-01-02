India's manufacturing PMI slips to two-year low in December

15:02





Manufacturers signalled robust, albeit softer, expansions in new orders and output. The end of the 2025 calendar year was characterised by a loss of growth momentum across several measures tracked by the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI survey. Positive demand trends continued to underpin sharp increases in new business intakes and production, but rates of expansion eased on the back of competitive pressures and subdued sales of specific items. -- ANI

Even with growth momentum easing, India's manufacturing industry wrapped up 2025 in good shape, according to the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI released on Friday.