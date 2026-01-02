India's forex reserves jump $3.293 bn to $696.61 bn

18:37





The overall kitty had increased by $4.368 billion to $693.318 billion in the previous reporting week.





For the week ended December 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $184 million to $559.612 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.





Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.





Value of the gold reserves jumped by $2.956 billion to $113.32 billion during the week, the RBI said.





The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $60 million to $18.803 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI

