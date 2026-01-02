HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Hindu seer targets SRK over signing Bangladeshi cricketer

Fri, 02 January 2026
Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya has slammed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan over the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), co-owned by him, signing a Bangladeshi cricketer amid atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country. 

Asked about the KKR signing Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the seer told PTI Videos in Nagpur on Thursday that this is very unfortunate as his (Shah Rukh's) approach has always been as that of a traitor.

He denounced attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh and asserted that the Indian government should not tolerate such incidents and take an aggressive stand on the issue. The people of Bangladesh and their government ought to be explained that their country was formed with the help of Hindus, Rambhadracharya said. PTI

